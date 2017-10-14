WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 Predictions

Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 7:58 am
England play a warm up game in Perth against a WA side. I’m not sure what playing standard the opposition will be.
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:30 am
Samoa beat NSW country under 23s in the first warmup game. Final score was 42 - 26 I think.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
SAMOA
v
TONGA
