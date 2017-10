Post a reply 6 posts Page 1 of 1 TheUnassumingBadger

Predictions for the quarters onwards, the format is as follows:

Group A

Australia

England

France

Lebanon

Group B

New Zealand

Samoa

Scotland

Tonga

Group C

Papua New Ginea

Wales

Ireland

Group D

Fiji

USA

Italy

Quarter Finals

QF1: Group A Winner v Group B Third

QF2: Group B Second v Group D Winner

QF3: Group B Winner v Group A Third

QF4: Group A Second v Group C Winner

Semi Finals

SF1: QF1 Winner v QF2 Winner

SF2: QF3 Winner v QF4 Winner

Final

SF1 Winner v SF2 Winner



I'll go with:



Quarter Finals

Australia v Samoa

Tonga v Fiji

New Zealand v Lebanon

England v PNG

Semi Finals

Australia v Tonga

New Zealand v England

Final

Australia v New Zealand

Winner

Australia Grimmy

I'd go the same apart from France making the quarters ahead of Lebanon. Would have fancied us to beat NZ and make the final if it was on home soil, but the conditions will obviously suit them



Group A

Australia

Group B

New Zealand

Group C

Papua New Ginea

Group D

Italy

Quarter Finals

QF1: Australia v Samoa

QF2: Tonga v Italy

QF3: New Zealand v France

QF4: England v PNG

Semi Finals

SF1: Austrailia v Tonga

SF2: New Zealand v England

Final

SF1 Austrailia v England

Winners Austrailia



Although I think Tonga have a real chance of winning group B, which would be great for the game and the World Cup. Solly

Quarter Finals

QF1: Australia v Samoa

QF2: New Zealand v Fiji

QF3: Tonga v France

QF4: England v PNG



Semi Finals

SF1: Australia v New Zealand

SF2: Tonga v England



Final

Australia v England



Winners : Australia



Group B is very hard to predict.

NZ are at their weakest for some time, while Samoa and Tonga have finally started taking International League seriously since the last WC and have played some very good games against each other and other Pacific nations. Scotland are also surprisingly strong. Anyone could win that group, but Samoa is my tip, with Tonga a chance to pip NZ for the other spot.



PNG should win their group easily. They are a much stronger side at home and a much stronger side since the last WC.



Fiji should be a bit too strong for Italy. Call Me God

Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: Although I think Tonga have a real chance of winning group B, which would be great for the game and the World Cup.

Tonga could win the world cup and it would do nothing for RL in Tonga, let alone the game as a whole, but would be a great boost for a second NZ NRL side as that's where most of their squad come from



My predictions are:

Quarter Finals

Australia v Samoa

New Zealand v Fiji

Tonga v Lebanon

England v PNG

Semi Finals

Australia v New Zealand

Tonga v England

Final

Australia v Tonga

Winner

Tonga could win the world cup and it would do nothing for RL in Tonga, let alone the game as a whole, but would be a great boost for a second NZ NRL side as that's where most of their squad come from

My predictions are:

Quarter Finals

Australia v Samoa

New Zealand v Fiji

Tonga v Lebanon

England v PNG

Semi Finals

Australia v New Zealand

Tonga v England

Final

Australia v Tonga

Winner

Australia

