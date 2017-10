Group B is very hard to predict.

NZ are at their weakest for some time, while Samoa and Tonga have finally started taking International League seriously since the last WC and have played some very good games against each other and other Pacific nations. Scotland are also surprisingly strong. Anyone could win that group, but Samoa is my tip, with Tonga a chance to pip NZ for the other spot.



PNG should win their group easily. They are a much stronger side at home and a much stronger side since the last WC.



Fiji should be a bit too strong for Italy.