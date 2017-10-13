LeythIg wrote: It's a difficult one, because telling players they're out if we lose so start looking elsewhere isn't the best preparation for such a massive match.



Players need to be getting better advice, it's naive to not realise contracts are voided after relegation, everybody knows that rule. Completing on a new house 2 days before such a game isn't the brightest idea. Similarly, Hopkins would have known there was a danger that the contract wouldn't be renewed in the championship.



I don't think the issue here is with the club, they have to do what they think is right for the club, the issue is this rule that all contracts are null and void which is losing all stability for players and club. Its a rule designed to save clubs from themselves but is actually having the opposite effect. I wonder if he'd have been offered a new deal this year if such a rule wasn't in place?

I've always been of the opinion that players should just have to deal with it and they know the consequences should they under perform etc but there's got to be a better way to help them - I mean, we all know how long it takes to complete on a house, how was he to know at the time of getting his mortgage that he would be in that situation by the time he was ready to complete? How are players meant to get mortgages and plan for the future if they don't know what next year will bring despite having contracts for x number of years (and more importantly, maybe banks will eventually stop giving mortgages to RL players because of this uncertainty?).I don't know the answers but I wish there was another way.