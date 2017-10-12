WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hoppy

Re: Hoppy
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:42 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9981
Location: Deep in Leytherland
atomic wrote:
I'm sure many will Mo,once the stalls are full. Until then lets enjoy them being filled. :thumb:


Yep, plus we can only buy them when they become available to buy!
Re: Hoppy
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:00 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4187
Alan wrote:
Yep, plus we can only buy them when they become available to buy!


I don't remember Goodwin being available to buy.. :wink:
Image
Re: Hoppy
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:06 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9981
Location: Deep in Leytherland
atomic wrote:
I don't remember Goodwin being available to buy.. :wink:


For the sake of clarification - we can only buy season tickets when they become available to buy! :wink:
Re: Hoppy
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:08 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9981
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Back on topic, I'll be sad to see Sam go. He's a good player, capable of being even better - however, I guess we are not all privy to what goes on at the club.

Also, it's a strange turn of events:

Team gets relegated - contracts become null and void.

Player says to club - "Great, I'm off to look for somewhere better. I don't want to stay here." No fuss made.

Club says to player - "We don't want you to stay. We want to sign someone better" Everyone up in arms!

Like I say, I don't want to see Sam go, but ultimately, void contracts work both ways.
Re: Hoppy
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:36 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4187
Anyhow back on topic.. :wink: Was a good player and yes null and void works both ways. Obviously not the way he intended.
Image
Re: Hoppy
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:46 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11698
Location: blackpool tower circus
Dave Armistead was seen at the LSV this afternoon.
Re: Hoppy
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:49 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4187
charlie caroli wrote:
Dave Armistead was seen at the LSV this afternoon.


Did Woody's statue need cleaning.. :!:
Image
Re: Hoppy
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:53 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9981
Location: Deep in Leytherland
atomic wrote:
Anyhow back on topic.. :wink: Was a good player and yes null and void works both ways. Obviously not the way he intended.


Very true! Personally, of all the players 'released'/leaving, I reckon he will be one of those who find it easiest to get a new SL club.
