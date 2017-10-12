Back on topic, I'll be sad to see Sam go. He's a good player, capable of being even better - however, I guess we are not all privy to what goes on at the club.



Also, it's a strange turn of events:



Team gets relegated - contracts become null and void.



Player says to club - "Great, I'm off to look for somewhere better. I don't want to stay here." No fuss made.



Club says to player - "We don't want you to stay. We want to sign someone better" Everyone up in arms!



Like I say, I don't want to see Sam go, but ultimately, void contracts work both ways.