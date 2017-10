davo1979 wrote:

Correct, not many of his tackles were first contact. Anyone who plays 80 mins in the middle of a team who gets hammered regularly is going to be making 40 plus tackles . Wonder what his missed tackles and metres makes stats were for the year?



He earned the same salary last year as Zak Hardaker. Which in utterly bonkers.



With regard to the recent contract negotiations I agree that some high end contracts need to be curbed however it seems that we are also trying to curb the salaries of some who were in the low end of the salary scale too. Players who do care about the club and may have been undervalued for some time.



At the end of the day, as the saying goes, if you pay peanuts....