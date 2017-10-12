kirkhall wrote: Contract payments will always be an area of debate, whose worth it and who is not! I think it became very obvious to most during the season just who wasn't worth a contract at all!

Glen Stewart was hailed as a bit of a coup signing for Leigh and many have criticised his performances throughout the season however, his defence was excellent and he was usually amongst the top tacklers! the MPG showed he made over fifty tackles and that's not the performance of someone who wasn't trying! Whoever had him playing first receiver made a big mistake because this was not Stewarts game!

1 swallow a summer does not make though.. He was ok in the last game of the season, pretty poor for the rest.Also tackle stats can be misleading as he could be the 3rd tackler.I believe it was Stewart who took it upon himself to tell Riddy to go move and he'd play standoff, and then having a mare.