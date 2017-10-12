|
Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1520
Location: Near Leyth
|
Richards for Hopkins
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:35 pm
|
Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1520
Location: Near Leyth
|
Paterson, Hopkins, Vea, Stewart, Hock, Maria, Pellisier, Hood and Green out, Thompson in ? some pack we'll have
Nowt like continuity
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:41 pm
|
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1817
Location: In't Tap Room
|
LeythIg wrote:
I suspect KC is finding a number of contracts offered by DB over the last 12-24 months to be excessive.
Bingo !! They are / were on unbelievable money and it was a real eye opener to KC !! Collectively they have all been paid way way over the odds. When that is so, the minimum expected in return is commitment.
As for Hopkins and you have already alluded to it, perhaps the biggest clue of all is in his nick name.
Let's be clea,r the gravy train is over and if anyone wants any decent money that may be on offer, they have to earn it.
Welcome to Leigh RLFC 2018 .
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:44 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15963
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
|
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Bingo !! They are / were on unbelievable money and it was a real eye opener to KC !! Collectively they have all been paid way way over the odds. When that is so, the minimum expected in return is commitment.
As for Hopkins and you have already alluded to it, perhaps the biggest clue of all is in his nick name.
Let's be clea,r the gravy train is over and if anyone wants any decent money that may be on offer, they have to earn it.
Welcome to Leigh RLFC 2018 .
Think you have nailed it there pal. Silly money paid as we didn't have the experience in place to know market value, I expect agents have had a field day, not the players fault for accepting above value deals
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:49 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4167
|
Snowy wrote:
One things for sure, we wont be averaging 6300 next season !!!
I personally would have retained Sam but he really had a disappointing season last season and was found wanting at times.
Totally agree. The retainment of players should be based on the season in question. Not whats gone before.
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 1:00 pm
|
Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1520
Location: Near Leyth
|
Contract payments will always be an area of debate, whose worth it and who is not! I think it became very obvious to most during the season just who wasn't worth a contract at all!
Glen Stewart was hailed as a bit of a coup signing for Leigh and many have criticised his performances throughout the season however, his defence was excellent and he was usually amongst the top tacklers! the MPG showed he made over fifty tackles and that's not the performance of someone who wasn't trying! Whoever had him playing first receiver made a big mistake because this was not Stewarts game!
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 1:10 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:17 pm
Posts: 15
|
kirkhall wrote:
Contract payments will always be an area of debate, whose worth it and who is not! I think it became very obvious to most during the season just who wasn't worth a contract at all!
Glen Stewart was hailed as a bit of a coup signing for Leigh and many have criticised his performances throughout the season however, his defence was excellent and he was usually amongst the top tacklers! the MPG showed he made over fifty tackles and that's not the performance of someone who wasn't trying! Whoever had him playing first receiver made a big mistake because this was not Stewarts game!
1 swallow a summer does not make though.. He was ok in the last game of the season, pretty poor for the rest.
Also tackle stats can be misleading as he could be the 3rd tackler.
I believe it was Stewart who took it upon himself to tell Riddy to go move and he'd play standoff, and then having a mare.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ant7t2, atomic, Bigtimeleigh, Bing [Bot], Bull Mania, ColD, davo1979, Draexnael, Eastern Wildcat, Genehunt, Harold Rigby Jnr, Homer_J_Simpson, JackDiggle, Jboyleigh, kirkhall, Markypants, maurice, Montyburns, new times, REDWHITEANDBLUE, scrum, Snowy, tiptop, westleighjim, whoateallthetries? and 391 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,648,910
|2,299
|76,294
|4,559
|SET
|