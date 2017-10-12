|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2191
|
https://www.halifaxrlfc.co.uk/article/5 ... x-reserves
Great to see the level of commitment that Halifax have in running a reserves side for 2018. The statement also speaks about a stronger reserves comp in 2018, and even stronger in 2019, pointing to more clubs running reserves.
Also mentioned is their Tier3 academy, which they run alongside Calderdale College.
Awesome stuff, and sets an example to most Championship & even some SL clubs.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:33 am
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5661
|
Seems odd, as even Lee Radford has said that they need to get players out on loan next year due to uncertainty over the numbers of games the Reserves can have
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:43 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2191
|
Wilde 3 wrote:
Seems odd, as even Lee Radford has said that they need to get players out on loan next year due to uncertainty over the numbers of games the Reserves can have
Which makes it even more admirable that Fax have shown the commitment they have done to the reserves league. If they show their commitment, others will hopefully follow.
They put out details of their model a few months back, on how they were able to field players and also afford to do it. It consisted of squad players from the first team, either coming back from injury & youngsters etc, top-end youngsters from the academy, and some local talent. They paid for it via a small admission into games and sponsorship ring-fenced purely for the reserves.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:59 pm
|
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9988
Location: Back in Lancashire
|
Leigh now also have a Tier 3 Academy, run in conjunction with Wigan & Leigh College. They were also exploring the possibility of a reserve side, run jointly with Salford, but I'm not sure how Salford's new set up will affect that. Good luck to 'Fax with their venture - Leigh packed in their reserve side a couple of seasons ago because there was a woeful lack of fixtures. I hope they see some way to be able to run a reserve side in 2018, because I think they missed having one in 2017, when the inevitable injuries to first teamers kicked in.
|
|
Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:16 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7701
|
Its a total joke of a sport when reserve set ups are not compulsory. Lets keep moaning about why we do not seem to improve on the international stage though.
|
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein
"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Buggo, Erik the not red, Fax Machine, invmatt, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Listerofsmeg, Little Ivor, NickyKiss, onehotegg, Phuzzy, Roy Haggerty, shauney, The Devil's Advocate, Willzay and 249 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,649,790
|1,927
|76,295
|4,559
|SET
|