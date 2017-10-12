Wilde 3 wrote: Seems odd, as even Lee Radford has said that they need to get players out on loan next year due to uncertainty over the numbers of games the Reserves can have

Which makes it even more admirable that Fax have shown the commitment they have done to the reserves league. If they show their commitment, others will hopefully follow.They put out details of their model a few months back, on how they were able to field players and also afford to do it. It consisted of squad players from the first team, either coming back from injury & youngsters etc, top-end youngsters from the academy, and some local talent. They paid for it via a small admission into games and sponsorship ring-fenced purely for the reserves.