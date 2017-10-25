WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED

Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:56 pm
I think most of us are guilty of spreading rumours at some time in our lives.....i remember telling my kids Father Christmas wouldn't come if the were naughty...or was that more a lie ?
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:22 pm
ninearches wrote:
I think most of us are guilty of spreading rumours at some time in our lives.....i remember telling my kids Father Christmas wouldn't come if the were naughty...or was that more a lie ?

Neither a rumour or a lie. He definitely does not come if you are naughty (whether being good makes a difference is the real question).
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:42 pm
ratticusfinch wrote:
You need to be able to differentiate between reality and the voices in your head. You'd be good friends with Mr Trump you should give him a bell.

Nonsense, only a crazy person would trouble them self...thanks for your concern though.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:23 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Thank Walt...will do.
You'll be forum enemy no2 for posting that pal.

PLEASE keep them coming - nowt wrong with a bit of speculation or hope!!

If people aren't happy, they shouldn't read a thread called "Rumours"....

And you certainly have a better success rate than I do have at the prediction comp - mind you, people used to moan at me about that too for not taking it seriously - so I took it seriously, and look where we finished - changed back to my old ways, and we win 10 on the bounce, so screw 'um...
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:27 pm
Cheers Matt....let's hope you have the worst luck in the world next season.
It might not be so easy to be way off without England...
Have you a plan b?
