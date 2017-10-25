|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8745
Paul2812 wrote:
You need to learn to ignore this idiot, or block his posts. He's just an attention seeker who is the worst ITK person I've seen on any forum or social media platform. He makes stuff up & then back-tracks when things don't happen. And on the slight occassion he gets something right, more than likely he came across on facebook or similar, he gloats. But the worst thing he does is refer to himself in the third person. Very cringeworthy.
Lol.
Made my day.
once a wire always a wire
Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:23 am
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 841
Location: Sunny Southport
I have changed my mind about RD, I now find him very entertaining...baffling, but entertaining.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:44 am
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3750
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
rubber duckie wrote:
Lol.
Made my day.
You seriously do have issues,how often do you have to visit Wakefield house, or are you just that untouchable that everything you say is ok. You just never accept that when you are wrong you really are wrong. Granted we don’t always get our own posts right but you take it to another level.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:55 am
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3233
Location: Stuck in 1982
Come on boys and girls, it might be 'water off a duck's back', but, let's try and keep it civil and where possible Rugby related...apologies for my crap joke on another thread.
You can read posts and laugh along, or argue a point, but, if it's really that much of a wind up, hitting the ignore button is always an option or simply letting it go?
Wed Oct 25, 2017 1:17 pm
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8745
Thanks UR.
I wouldn't mind but I give them what they crave...rumours, and pretty good ones too...perhaps I get lucky?!
I defend a post with reasons.
I don't get personal.
I haven't blocked any poster choosing to use debate.
Am I wrong?...well I've been proven wrong a few times, because if the club gets it wrong then I get ruffled feathers. I like to think of those wrongs like I hit a swerve ball or the crossbar because not all shots go in the net.
I honestly cannot believe how so many people don't think we are in for players get rejected at the last minute? Do these people seriously think we never get rejected and everyone we speak to all sign? Come on and smell the custard...we're probably hitting around 50% at best in our recruitment targets.
As far as I'm sure, I never use the reoccurring term 'nailed on' which makes me wonder, how many of the posters that like to have a pop have even took the time to at least read my post first?
On a sadder note I've worked with people regarding Wakefield House and I find jokes about mental or physical illness very poor humour.
I am currently going through an Alzheimers process with my father.
once a wire always a wire
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:09 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9166
karetaker wrote:
You seriously do have issues,how often do you have to visit Wakefield house, or are you just that untouchable that everything you say is ok. You just never accept that when you are wrong you really are wrong. Granted we don’t always get our own posts right but you take it to another level.
Are you referring to the Wakefield House Adult Mental Health Unit https://www.nhs.uk/Services/clinics/Ser ... ?id=257671
https://www.mind.org.uk
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:14 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9166
rubber duckie wrote:
On a sadder note I've worked with people regarding Wakefield House and I find jokes about mental or physical illness very poor humour.
Completely agree. I have written to RLFans Limited on a similar matter about the nature in which protected characteristics are handled.
I've been fortunate to have been treated by the good people at Wakefield house, and let's not forget we lost one of our own, Yed, to mental illness.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:16 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9166
rubber duckie wrote:
.
I wouldn't mind but I give them what they crave...rumours, and pretty good ones too...perhaps I get lucky?!
Having said all that, I believe the only one that craves you posting rumours, is your goodself. Perhaps it's an ego "I'm in the know" thing you have going on.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:19 pm
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8745
I'm sure he meant no harm.
He had a Trump moment.
once a wire always a wire
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:22 pm
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8745
Wires71 wrote:
Having said all that, I believe the only one that craves you posting rumours, is your goodself. Perhaps it's an ego "I'm in the know" thing you have going on.
Ego?
I only post if I've one passed to me. ....and a 109 pages on a second rumours thread this year...and the one prior to that had around half as many, might just not follow your notion.
once a wire always a wire
