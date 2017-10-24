WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED

Post a reply
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 5:50 pm
Oxford Exile User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3695
Location: Its in the name
another top quality signing...two or three more and we are going to be right up there.
top flight since 1895
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 5:51 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8730
Burtons Forearm wrote:
No you didn't you read it on Twitter like you did the Roberts signing then claimed to know things you didn't. You've changed your tune more often than Shirley Bassey on these signings.
Roberts..done..better offer from NRL..not coming...arrived...told you so.
MM...after Guardian journalist tweets it's to Wire...nailed on...after the world cup...it can't be done whilst he's out the country...done by fax...told you so.

Mitty...Walter.

I don't do twitter. I have an account but few friends or followers....I didn't change my mind on Roberts...I said it as it was...including his reason for holding off....nothing I read on twitter about that, it was a press release from Gold Coast...his reason to listen was because of his family(he has a young child) and we had Lui on stand by if he decided against a move, nothing about that on twitter as far as I know.... but I knew we'd offered far more money...he is to be the highest earner in SL....I have never read that on twitter either.

So you are foolishly wrong, guessed wrong, just not wise enough to read facts from far more reliable places than twitter or just a lair.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 5:57 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8730
Burtons Forearm wrote:
No you didn't you read it on Twitter like you did the Roberts signing then claimed to know things you didn't. You've changed your tune more often than Shirley Bassey on these signings.
Roberts..done..better offer from NRL..not coming...arrived...told you so.
MM...after Guardian journalist tweets it's to Wire...nailed on...after the world cup...it can't be done whilst he's out the country...done by fax...told you so.

Mitty...Walter.

I never said it couldn't be done be fax either....I had a joke with BBW which has been long running, but of course it can be done via fax.

Tbh I don't know if it was fax or not, I've not cared to look because I knew he was to sign, I thought it was a clever post by BBW that he doctored.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:14 pm
Bobby_Peru User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1892
Location: Just turning your corner now
Exciting times!!
Image
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:22 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2866
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
rubber duckie wrote:
I never said it couldn't be done be fax either....I had a joke with BBW which has been long running, but of course it can be done via fax.

Tbh I don't know if it was fax or not, I've not cared to look because I knew he was to sign, I thought it was a clever post by BBW that he doctored.


I just googled "Doctor BBW" ..... Never again
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:28 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8730
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
I just googled "Doctor BBW" ..... Never again

Lol. I'll take your word for it!
once a wire always a wire
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:32 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5443
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
rubber duckie wrote:
So clearly wrong again....BMM isn't a Wire?



but you said not till after the world cup.......???

or for when you argue against "saying that"

karetaker asked you if "is it a case of not till after the world cup?"to which you replied "Yes"

bugger I missed the world cup then.......who won........ :D
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bing [Bot], Bondo, BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, catalanglais, ColD, CW8, easyWire, Fatbelly, foggy, Fuzzy-Duck, Hatfield Town Wire, Irish Wire, Johnkendal, just_browny, karetaker, Melph, Moe syslak, rubber duckie, sally cinnamon, Sir Kevin Sinfield, the flying biscuit, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, WazzaWire, wire-wire, wolfie wales, woolly07, Wrath and 333 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,8922,07876,3124,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM