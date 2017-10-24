WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED

Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:34 pm
Builth Wells Wire
rubber duckie wrote:
I haven't heard from my cousin dickie bird.

Duckie quote

HOT HOT HOT!!!

A couple of weeks ago I told you the club was talking with a 3/4!. I know the name. Sorry I can't say but he's going to be marquee no2! Signed.
Teaser...out and out centre but can and has played as a half.
Alleged.

Who was this marquee no2?
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:36 pm
Lord Tony Smith
karetaker wrote:
Behave your turning into the Duck lol, spill the beans.

It's who Saddened! said.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:22 pm
Struggle with the idea that the club would contemplate Hock, lessons must've been learned from Bailey, Sandow etc its not what they add to the club its the damage to the team.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:22 pm
Wires71
Another superb signing, can't fault it. Glad to see the club not shying from transfer fees either.
What a change in quality from the recent years signings. Tony must have boxed himself into a corner with zero headroom on cap and some under performing players taking a right wedge.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:24 pm
rubber duckie
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Duckie quote

HOT HOT HOT!!!

A couple of weeks ago I told you the club was talking with a 3/4!. I know the name. Sorry I can't say but he's going to be marquee no2! Signed.
Teaser...out and out centre but can and has played as a half.
Alleged.

Who was this marquee no2?

That went with the resignation of TS and Agar!...no signings followed that period.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:10 pm
Builth Wells Wire
rubber duckie wrote:
That went with the resignation of TS and Agar!...no signings followed that period.

Who was that name?
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:17 pm
moving on...
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Who was that name?



Yeah. Surely you can spill the beans now.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:34 pm
Hock is hoping to carry on in superleague . Salford may snap him up to try & fill the gap left by Masilla who will be a big loss without the clout of the good £ doctor to keep the club going.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:38 pm
karetaker
So just Looking at the video Wire have posted he as the 11 shirt, the shirt Currie currently owns. So is Masila getting it and Currie goes to 12 or is Masila going to be in the 13 shirt, one thing I’m pretty sure on is he won’t be here in a squad number.
