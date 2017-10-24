|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4585
Location: Warrington
|
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Could be short lived though when we announce our next signing.
Go on
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:17 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 09, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 1251
|
|
ChrisPie2 wrote-
(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)
He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.
Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:25 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7975
Location: Warrington
|
Not him.
Sworn to secrecy. English back rower, would not go down well
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:26 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2861
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
|
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:35 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1360
|
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Not him.
Sworn to secrecy. English back rower, would not go down well
Ok then. Would this signing be (In your humble opinion) be a good acquisition for the club?
|
Its ALWAYS our year
Est.1876
Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.
1876 - 2017
BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:38 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7975
Location: Warrington
|
moving on... wrote:
Ok then. Would this signing be (In your humble opinion) be a good acquisition for the club?
Not for me. Liability and an idiot.
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:39 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 17, 2017 2:30 pm
Posts: 22
|
Lord Smith surely not Gareth hock
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:39 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27698
Location: Warrington
|
Gareth Hock was in Tesco car park on Sunday if that helps.
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:48 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1360
|
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Not for me. Liability and an idiot.
If it is Hock then he definitely has grunt but as you say, a liability and 100% not what we need.
He's a free agent though isn't he? pick him up for free and play him in the reserves and save him for a rainy day.
|
Its ALWAYS our year
Est.1876
Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.
1876 - 2017
BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:52 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2861
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
|
Duckie said Hock was "nailed on" 4 years ago.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Disgruntledgoat, Gaz3376, getdownmonkeyman, Google Adsense [Bot], HOOF HEARTED, Instalamus, jackflash, Jimathay, Johnkendal, just_browny, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, latchfordbob, Longbarn Wire, Maco7, mailman, Marcus's Bicycle, moving on..., Nothus, onehotegg, Paul2812, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rubber duckie, rudey83, Rugby, Saddened!, salfordfan, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, WalterWizard, WazzaWire, Wigg'n, Wildcat26, Wire Weaver, wire-wire, Wolf Hall and 422 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,653,640
|1,947
|76,312
|4,559
|SET
|