Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:14 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4585
Location: Warrington
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Could be short lived though when we announce our next signing.


Go on
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:17 pm
Big Dave 3 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Jan 09, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 1251
Wirefan wrote:
Go on


Baptiste
ChrisPie2 wrote-

(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)

He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.

Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:25 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7975
Location: Warrington
Not him.

Sworn to secrecy. English back rower, would not go down well
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:26 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2861
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Image
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:35 pm
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1360
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Not him.

Sworn to secrecy. English back rower, would not go down well



Ok then. Would this signing be (In your humble opinion) be a good acquisition for the club?
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:38 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7975
Location: Warrington
moving on... wrote:
Ok then. Would this signing be (In your humble opinion) be a good acquisition for the club?

Not for me. Liability and an idiot.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:39 pm
Bondo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed May 17, 2017 2:30 pm
Posts: 22
Lord Smith surely not Gareth hock
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:39 pm
Saddened! User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27698
Location: Warrington
Gareth Hock was in Tesco car park on Sunday if that helps.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:48 pm
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1360
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Not for me. Liability and an idiot.


If it is Hock then he definitely has grunt but as you say, a liability and 100% not what we need.

He's a free agent though isn't he? pick him up for free and play him in the reserves and save him for a rainy day.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masilac CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:52 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2861
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Duckie said Hock was "nailed on" 4 years ago.
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Disgruntledgoat, Gaz3376, getdownmonkeyman, Google Adsense [Bot], HOOF HEARTED, Instalamus, jackflash, Jimathay, Johnkendal, just_browny, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, latchfordbob, Longbarn Wire, Maco7, mailman, Marcus's Bicycle, moving on..., Nothus, onehotegg, Paul2812, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rubber duckie, rudey83, Rugby, Saddened!, salfordfan, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, WalterWizard, WazzaWire, Wigg'n, Wildcat26, Wire Weaver, wire-wire, Wolf Hall and 423 guests

