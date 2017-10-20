WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Murdoch-Masila

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Ben Murdoch-Masila

Post a reply
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 2:26 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8693
morleys_deckchair wrote:
well its obviously a European swallow, as African ones are non-migratory.

It might get here quicker with the Apus Apus swift?
once a wire always a wire
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 10:07 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3731
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Is this not happening or is it case of wait till after the World Cup.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 10:27 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8693
karetaker wrote:
Is this not happening or is it case of wait till after the World Cup.

Yes and Yes.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 10:59 pm
Big Dave 3 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jan 09, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 1250
rubber duckie wrote:
Yes and Yes.


So your saying it ain't happening RD?
ChrisPie2 wrote-

(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)

He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.

Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 12:21 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3376
Location: newton-le-willows
I think some newshound has seen the after training take away list..." Dandelion & burdock with tikka masala" & put 2+2 together.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Instalamus and 83 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,08575276,3064,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM