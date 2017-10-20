morleys_deckchair wrote:
well its obviously a European swallow, as African ones are non-migratory.
It might get here quicker with the Apus Apus swift?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bondo, BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, Deus Dat Incrementum, easyWire, Instalamus, latchfordbob, Man Mountain, matt6169, morrisseyisawire, Moving Forward, MrFlibble, Paul2812, rubber duckie, The Ghost of '99, wire-wire, Wrath, WWRLFC78 and 296 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,652,427
|1,913
|76,304
|4,559
|SET
|