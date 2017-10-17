|
karetaker wrote:
Indeed,I was apprenhsive when I first saw him on the wing but he done a good job,I think we have not heard anything yet is because we may well have other overseas players in the mix.
He played 4 games, 2 against Championship teams and 1 against Leigh who were a spent force, doesn't seem much to base a new contract on.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:23 pm
Captain Hook wrote:
He played 4 games, 2 against Championship teams and 1 against Leigh who were a spent force, doesn't seem much to base a new contract on.
So what was he to do,oh I know il not bother playing well as we only playing poor teams,have you conviently forgot we were one of them poor teams.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:38 pm
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Captain Hook wrote:
He played 4 games, 2 against Championship teams and 1 against Leigh who were a spent force, doesn't seem much to base a new contract on.
Played very well against Wigan also.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1973-4
Floodlit Trophy Winners - 1955-6
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:49 pm
A no from me, but I'm sure he was only a positive influence on the team while here.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:50 pm
DAG wrote:
Played very well against Wigan also.
I agree with you DAG and other positive Pomeroy posters, worth a year gelled quickly all be it with the departed Hiku and in comparison to Lineham and Russell stands up to a fair bit of scrutiny
Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:09 am
karetaker wrote:
So what was he to do,oh I know il not bother playing well as we only playing poor teams,have you conviently forgot we were one of them poor teams.
i didn't say he did not play well. I said it doesn't seem much to base the offer of a new contract on. 2 very different things.
34 presumably quota.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:12 am
Pomeroy's performance stands up well against Russell and Lineham, having said that, they had all season to do the business and didn't. I would have to say based on that I would give him another year. However, in his mind he would have been playing for a contract I would imagine, so we should have expected good performances.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:33 am
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Until changed, Clark is believed to be our 2nd Marquee player. If that was to change, it wouldn't be just £150k we'd have to set aside, but the remainder of his salary, if any.
Until Roberts signed we have only ever had one Marquee player: Chris Sandow. We still have one free Marquee place if we have the £175k free and (bigger if) we can attract a player of sufficient quality to merit the pay cheque.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:04 am
Would be a decent option as cover or ideally competing against Lineham/Russel for a starting berth. We've let a lot of squad players go with no replacements. He's better than Blythe/Penny.
-Long time lurker-
Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:39 am
Asgardian13 wrote:
Until Roberts signed we have only ever had one Marquee player: Chris Sandow. We still have one free Marquee place if we have the £175k free and (bigger if) we can attract a player of sufficient quality to merit the pay cheque.
Was this actually correct about Sandow though? I seem to remember someone from the club saying that Sandow didn’t actually qualify as a marquee and that we hadn’t used our spots yet.
Maybe it was just one of those rumours that over time became a fact.
