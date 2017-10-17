Asgardian13 wrote: Until Roberts signed we have only ever had one Marquee player: Chris Sandow. We still have one free Marquee place if we have the £175k free and (bigger if) we can attract a player of sufficient quality to merit the pay cheque.

Was this actually correct about Sandow though? I seem to remember someone from the club saying that Sandow didn’t actually qualify as a marquee and that we hadn’t used our spots yet.Maybe it was just one of those rumours that over time became a fact.