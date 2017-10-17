WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Murdoch-Masila

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Ben Murdoch-Masila

Post a reply
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:12 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 831
Location: Sunny Southport
karetaker wrote:
Indeed,I was apprenhsive when I first saw him on the wing but he done a good job,I think we have not heard anything yet is because we may well have other overseas players in the mix.

He played 4 games, 2 against Championship teams and 1 against Leigh who were a spent force, doesn't seem much to base a new contract on.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:23 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3700
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Captain Hook wrote:
He played 4 games, 2 against Championship teams and 1 against Leigh who were a spent force, doesn't seem much to base a new contract on.


So what was he to do,oh I know il not bother playing well as we only playing poor teams,have you conviently forgot we were one of them poor teams.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:38 pm
DAG User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 179
Captain Hook wrote:
He played 4 games, 2 against Championship teams and 1 against Leigh who were a spent force, doesn't seem much to base a new contract on.

Played very well against Wigan also.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1973-4
Floodlit Trophy Winners - 1955-6
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:49 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 458
A no from me, but I'm sure he was only a positive influence on the team while here.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:50 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3214
Location: Stuck in 1982
DAG wrote:
Played very well against Wigan also.


I agree with you DAG and other positive Pomeroy posters, worth a year gelled quickly all be it with the departed Hiku and in comparison to Lineham and Russell stands up to a fair bit of scrutiny
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:09 am
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 831
Location: Sunny Southport
karetaker wrote:
So what was he to do,oh I know il not bother playing well as we only playing poor teams,have you conviently forgot we were one of them poor teams.

i didn't say he did not play well. I said it doesn't seem much to base the offer of a new contract on. 2 very different things.
34 presumably quota.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:12 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 806
Pomeroy's performance stands up well against Russell and Lineham, having said that, they had all season to do the business and didn't. I would have to say based on that I would give him another year. However, in his mind he would have been playing for a contract I would imagine, so we should have expected good performances.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Exabot [Bot], Fatbelly, Gazwire, Jimathay, karetaker, latchfordbob, matt king's cat, Philth, richmond, rodney_trotter, rubber duckie, Snaggletooth, The Ghost of '99, WazzaWire, Wire in Ashton, Wiredeano and 281 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,2011,43876,3024,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM