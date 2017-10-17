|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 831
Location: Sunny Southport
|
karetaker wrote:
Indeed,I was apprenhsive when I first saw him on the wing but he done a good job,I think we have not heard anything yet is because we may well have other overseas players in the mix.
He played 4 games, 2 against Championship teams and 1 against Leigh who were a spent force, doesn't seem much to base a new contract on.
|
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:23 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3700
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Captain Hook wrote:
He played 4 games, 2 against Championship teams and 1 against Leigh who were a spent force, doesn't seem much to base a new contract on.
So what was he to do,oh I know il not bother playing well as we only playing poor teams,have you conviently forgot we were one of them poor teams.
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:38 pm
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 179
|
Captain Hook wrote:
He played 4 games, 2 against Championship teams and 1 against Leigh who were a spent force, doesn't seem much to base a new contract on.
Played very well against Wigan also.
|
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1973-4
Floodlit Trophy Winners - 1955-6
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:49 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 458
|
A no from me, but I'm sure he was only a positive influence on the team while here.
|
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:50 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3214
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
DAG wrote:
Played very well against Wigan also.
I agree with you DAG and other positive Pomeroy posters, worth a year gelled quickly all be it with the departed Hiku and in comparison to Lineham and Russell stands up to a fair bit of scrutiny
|
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:09 am
|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 831
Location: Sunny Southport
|
karetaker wrote:
So what was he to do,oh I know il not bother playing well as we only playing poor teams,have you conviently forgot we were one of them poor teams.
i didn't say he did not play well. I said it doesn't seem much to base the offer of a new contract on. 2 very different things.
34 presumably quota.
|
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:12 am
|
Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 806
|
Pomeroy's performance stands up well against Russell and Lineham, having said that, they had all season to do the business and didn't. I would have to say based on that I would give him another year. However, in his mind he would have been playing for a contract I would imagine, so we should have expected good performances.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Exabot [Bot], Fatbelly, Gazwire, Jimathay, karetaker, latchfordbob, matt king's cat, Philth, richmond, rodney_trotter, rubber duckie, Snaggletooth, The Ghost of '99, WazzaWire, Wire in Ashton, Wiredeano and 281 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,651,201
|1,438
|76,302
|4,559
|SET
|