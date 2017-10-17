|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 830
Location: Sunny Southport
karetaker wrote:
Indeed,I was apprenhsive when I first saw him on the wing but he done a good job,I think we have not heard anything yet is because we may well have other overseas players in the mix.
He played 4 games, 2 against Championship teams and 1 against Leigh who were a spent force, doesn't seem much to base a new contract on.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:23 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3698
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Captain Hook wrote:
He played 4 games, 2 against Championship teams and 1 against Leigh who were a spent force, doesn't seem much to base a new contract on.
So what was he to do,oh I know il not bother playing well as we only playing poor teams,have you conviently forgot we were one of them poor teams.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:38 pm
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 179
Captain Hook wrote:
He played 4 games, 2 against Championship teams and 1 against Leigh who were a spent force, doesn't seem much to base a new contract on.
Played very well against Wigan also.
