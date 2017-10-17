WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Murdoch-Masila

Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:12 pm
karetaker wrote:
Indeed,I was apprenhsive when I first saw him on the wing but he done a good job,I think we have not heard anything yet is because we may well have other overseas players in the mix.

He played 4 games, 2 against Championship teams and 1 against Leigh who were a spent force, doesn't seem much to base a new contract on.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:23 pm
Captain Hook wrote:
He played 4 games, 2 against Championship teams and 1 against Leigh who were a spent force, doesn't seem much to base a new contract on.


So what was he to do,oh I know il not bother playing well as we only playing poor teams,have you conviently forgot we were one of them poor teams.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:38 pm
Captain Hook wrote:
He played 4 games, 2 against Championship teams and 1 against Leigh who were a spent force, doesn't seem much to base a new contract on.

Played very well against Wigan also.
