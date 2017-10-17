Smith's Brolly wrote: Until changed, Clark is believed to be our 2nd Marquee player. If that was to change, it wouldn't be just £150k we'd have to set aside, but the remainder of his salary, if any.

The fact KF says we were looking for two marquee players suggests Clark is not a marquee player, despite rumours to the contrary. For Clark to be a marquee player he would need to be on £175k plus - I can't see it.