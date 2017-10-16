karetaker wrote: Get this one confirmed then happy day’s. If and when this is done and the Roberts, Goodwin and Akoula signings already signed, what if any other spots would we like covered.

This may warrant its own thread...The following players also left and presumably will need replacing in some form:DwyerSavelioEvansPomeroyBlythePennyWildeI think a new hooker is a must and a strong running offloading Savelio replacement as a bench back row would be useful.Blythe, Wilde & Penny hardly played, so the need to replace them is less, but I think we need further three quarter cover for injuries - Would it be worth offering Pomeroy a 12 month deal? Is Prell a likely SL quality back up player next year?I know plenty will want a new winger or two, but is that realistic within the cap that could be better spent elsewhere? Will Russell & Lineham look better (so good enough) in a side playing well? We could have put Greg Eden in a Wire shirt in 2017 and he probably wouldn't have looked too much better than our pair.Props, we have Hill, Cooper, Akauola, Crosby (plus Philbin & Westwood) is that good enough? Maybe a young up and coming prop would be useful? Where does Pat Moran sit with that, is he a likely SL regular in the future?As food for thought, KF has suggested we want two marquee players at the club, does this mean we will go in to the season with £150k free on our cap, in case someone becomes available part way through 2018? I'm a little unsure on where I would spend that marquee allowance, is it worth looking for a back row option to take the place of Hughes...? Or should we be saving it for another half/full back/centre? Or is it worth going big on a prop forward, and moving Akauola to that bench back row spot....