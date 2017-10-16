WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Murdoch-Masila

Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:27 pm
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5162
silvertail-wolf wrote:
Just read rugby league live in the hulldaily stating BMM imminent signing for Warrington
Stating
Hull KR have given up hope of signing BMM with Warrington about to announce his capture


The Hull DM gets all its info from forum talk, they've had us signing 6 or 7 players from Leigh / Salford and our quota would need to be doubled to take the names mentioned. They've less idea than most on here
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:44 pm
Sweaty Betty's
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 4:13 pm
Posts: 491
To Wire for £170k.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:10 am
Snaggletooth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 805
barham red wrote:
The Hull DM gets all its info from forum talk, they've had us signing 6 or 7 players from Leigh / Salford and our quota would need to be doubled to take the names mentioned. They've less idea than most on here


If it weren't for Forums, Facebook and Twitter 95% of Journalists would have nothing to say and what's more they wouldn't know where to start.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:45 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3689
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Get this one confirmed then happy day’s. If and when this is done and the Roberts, Goodwin and Akoula signings already signed, what if any other spots would we like covered.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:46 pm
Lord Tony Smith
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7960
Location: Warrington
karetaker wrote:
Get this one confirmed then happy day’s. If and when this is done and the Roberts, Goodwin and Akoula signings already signed, what if any other spots would we like covered.

Winger
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:52 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3689
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Winger


Was in my thoughts to, who you replacing Russell or Lineham?
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:54 pm
Lord Tony Smith
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7960
Location: Warrington
karetaker wrote:
Was in my thoughts to, who you replacing Russell or Lineham?

Russell definitely. He's simply not a winger and whilst Lineham isn't brilliant, he's a decent finisher.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:54 pm
WazzaWire
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 26, 2013 8:04 am
Posts: 240
karetaker wrote:
Get this one confirmed then happy day’s. If and when this is done and the Roberts, Goodwin and Akoula signings already signed, what if any other spots would we like covered.


Winger and an absolute beast of a prop would be nice. Get those 2 and we're good to go
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:56 pm
Paul2812
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2205
Location: Gee Cross
karetaker wrote:
Was in my thoughts to, who you replacing Russell or Lineham?


Probably not the most popular answer, but I'd replace Lineham before Russell. Given that we could get the right calibre of players in I'd replace both though.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:02 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 944
karetaker wrote:
Get this one confirmed then happy day’s. If and when this is done and the Roberts, Goodwin and Akoula signings already signed, what if any other spots would we like covered.


This may warrant its own thread...

The following players also left and presumably will need replacing in some form:

Dwyer
Savelio
Evans
Pomeroy
Blythe
Penny
Wilde

I think a new hooker is a must and a strong running offloading Savelio replacement as a bench back row would be useful.

Blythe, Wilde & Penny hardly played, so the need to replace them is less, but I think we need further three quarter cover for injuries - Would it be worth offering Pomeroy a 12 month deal? Is Prell a likely SL quality back up player next year?

I know plenty will want a new winger or two, but is that realistic within the cap that could be better spent elsewhere? Will Russell & Lineham look better (so good enough) in a side playing well? We could have put Greg Eden in a Wire shirt in 2017 and he probably wouldn't have looked too much better than our pair.

Props, we have Hill, Cooper, Akauola, Crosby (plus Philbin & Westwood) is that good enough? Maybe a young up and coming prop would be useful? Where does Pat Moran sit with that, is he a likely SL regular in the future?

As food for thought, KF has suggested we want two marquee players at the club, does this mean we will go in to the season with £150k free on our cap, in case someone becomes available part way through 2018? I'm a little unsure on where I would spend that marquee allowance, is it worth looking for a back row option to take the place of Hughes...? Or should we be saving it for another half/full back/centre? Or is it worth going big on a prop forward, and moving Akauola to that bench back row spot....
