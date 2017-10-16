silvertail-wolf wrote: Just read rugby league live in the hulldaily stating BMM imminent signing for Warrington

Hull KR have given up hope of signing BMM with Warrington about to announce his capture

The Hull DM gets all its info from forum talk, they've had us signing 6 or 7 players from Leigh / Salford and our quota would need to be doubled to take the names mentioned. They've less idea than most on here