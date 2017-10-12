|
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
Well you've a 50% chance of being right...
he might stay at salford
Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:22 pm
As a Hull KR fan it it gives me hope we may get him every time Duckie posts.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:31 am
duckie should be sponsored by no more nails.
Massive pessimist
Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:30 pm
I'll all go quiet when BMM signing is officially announced.
once a wire always a wire
Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:20 pm
According to deviltalk B.M.M.does not want to leave for any club.Gives Salford a big financial problem as he just signed a 3 year contract in June.Just got a sponsor for 2018 as well.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:37 pm
fax-boys wrote:
According to deviltalk B.M.M.does not want to leave for any club.Gives Salford a big financial problem as he just signed a 3 year contract in June.Just got a sponsor for 2018 as well.
Unless you’re seeing something I’m not,it does not say that on the BMM thread,they are going on about Salmon King sponsoring another 2 players next season,they had sponsored BMM for 2017 season,and guys on that forum are taking the way it is said that BMM not being named,well etc etc etc.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:47 pm
Yeah he really didn’t and/or doesn’t want to leave Salford and that’s from the horses mouth itself. Even as a Salford fan i reckon Wire would be a better move for his career and the best chance of winning trophies which he deserves.
Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:34 pm
According to the league express this week, one of the topics is
There’s an update on Warrington’s pursuit of Salford forward Ben Murdoch-Masila – and it’s good news for Wire fans..
Sounds positive.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:40 am
Jack Pepsi wrote:
According to the league express this week, one of the topics is
There’s an update on Warrington’s pursuit of Salford forward Ben Murdoch-Masila – and it’s good news for Wire fans..
Sounds positive.
Ive just read that myself, fingers crossed
