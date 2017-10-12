WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Murdoch-Masila

Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:09 pm
Melph

Joined: Sat Apr 30, 2011 7:23 pm
Posts: 14
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
Well you've a 50% chance of being right...


he might stay at salford
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:22 pm
Burtons Forearm
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 952
As a Hull KR fan it it gives me hope we may get him every time Duckie posts.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:31 am
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8818
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
duckie should be sponsored by no more nails.
Massive pessimist
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:30 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8652
I'll all go quiet when BMM signing is officially announced.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:20 pm
fax-boys
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 11:00 am
Posts: 481
According to deviltalk B.M.M.does not want to leave for any club.Gives Salford a big financial problem as he just signed a 3 year contract in June.Just got a sponsor for 2018 as well.
Re: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:37 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3678
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
fax-boys wrote:
According to deviltalk B.M.M.does not want to leave for any club.Gives Salford a big financial problem as he just signed a 3 year contract in June.Just got a sponsor for 2018 as well.


Unless you’re seeing something I’m not,it does not say that on the BMM thread,they are going on about Salmon King sponsoring another 2 players next season,they had sponsored BMM for 2017 season,and guys on that forum are taking the way it is said that BMM not being named,well etc etc etc.
