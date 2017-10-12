fax-boys wrote:
According to deviltalk B.M.M.does not want to leave for any club.Gives Salford a big financial problem as he just signed a 3 year contract in June.Just got a sponsor for 2018 as well.
Unless you’re seeing something I’m not,it does not say that on the BMM thread,they are going on about Salmon King sponsoring another 2 players next season,they had sponsored BMM for 2017 season,and guys on that forum are taking the way it is said that BMM not being named,well etc etc etc.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, CW8, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, fast_pug, Gazwire, getdownmonkeyman, Google [Bot], Hicks Is A God, Instalamus, Maco7, matt6169, mikej, Orfie, richmond, Shazbaz, silvertail-wolf, Smiffy27, The Riddler, WalterWizard, Watford Wire, WazzaWire, Wire Weaver, Wrath and 329 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,649,578
|2,302
|76,295
|4,559
|SET
|