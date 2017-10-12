fax-boys wrote: According to deviltalk B.M.M.does not want to leave for any club.Gives Salford a big financial problem as he just signed a 3 year contract in June.Just got a sponsor for 2018 as well.

Unless you’re seeing something I’m not,it does not say that on the BMM thread,they are going on about Salmon King sponsoring another 2 players next season,they had sponsored BMM for 2017 season,and guys on that forum are taking the way it is said that BMM not being named,well etc etc etc.