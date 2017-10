Lord Tony Smith

Worryingly it seems to have gone a bit quiet on this one given it was reported a couple of week ago we were 'close' and 'on the verge of signing him'.



Hull Daily Mail paper seems to think he prefers the switch to KR to work with Tim Sheens again. Snaggletooth

Good luck to him then, lets hope Mr Price has got irons in the fire for us. I see Wigan signed Hamlin for 2018? bbfc00 Stevo's Armpit

Are Hull KR offering £170k as well? if so then fair enough, otherwise I think Salford would prefer to receive the fee than simply let Ben choose his club? Magic Superbeetle

bbfc00 wrote: Are Hull KR offering £170k as well? if so then fair enough, otherwise I think Salford would prefer to receive the fee than simply let Ben choose his club?



It doesn't sound like Salford have much ground to dig their heels in. If Ben tells Salford he refuses to go anywhere but HKR, theres not a lot they can do - getting his sizeable salary off the cap and lowering their expenses will be the most important thing, fee or not. It doesn't sound like Salford have much ground to dig their heels in. If Ben tells Salford he refuses to go anywhere but HKR, theres not a lot they can do - getting his sizeable salary off the cap and lowering their expenses will be the most important thing, fee or not. I am the hash browns of rlfans karetaker

wish is to go with his old coach then Wire should pull out its that simple. No point us offering most money for a player if his heart is elsewhere, I just don’t think we would get the best out of him. I only want players that want to come here, and before anyone says some will come just for the money I get that to. But in this case it’s not about money even if we have offered more, the guy just wants to go elsewhere.



Assuming it’s true what the Hull Daily Mail says btw. Christ Warrington must be suffering from the Black Plague or something, look if the guyswish is to go with his old coach then Wire should pull out its that simple. No point us offering most money for a player if his heart is elsewhere, I just don’t think we would get the best out of him. I only want players that want to come here, and before anyone says some will come just for the money I get that to. But in this case it’s not about money even if we have offered more, the guy just wants to go elsewhere.Assuming it’s true what the Hull Daily Mail says btw. rubber duckie

He's a Wire once a wire always a wire CW8 Cheeky half-back



rubber duckie wrote: He's a Wire



Hull KR it is then Hull KR it is then Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back



rubber duckie wrote: He's a Wire







Well you've a 50% chance of being right... Well you've a 50% chance of being right... karetaker

Dezzies_right_hook wrote: Well you've a 50% chance of being right...



Your being generous Your being generous Builth Wells Wire

