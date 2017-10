Christ Warrington must be suffering from the Black Plague or something, look if the guyswish is to go with his old coach then Wire should pull out its that simple. No point us offering most money for a player if his heart is elsewhere, I just don’t think we would get the best out of him. I only want players that want to come here, and before anyone says some will come just for the money I get that to. But in this case it’s not about money even if we have offered more, the guy just wants to go elsewhere.Assuming it’s true what the Hull Daily Mail says btw.