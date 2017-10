bbfc00 wrote: Are Hull KR offering £170k as well? if so then fair enough, otherwise I think Salford would prefer to receive the fee than simply let Ben choose his club?

It doesn't sound like Salford have much ground to dig their heels in. If Ben tells Salford he refuses to go anywhere but HKR, theres not a lot they can do - getting his sizeable salary off the cap and lowering their expenses will be the most important thing, fee or not.