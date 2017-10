I know it's going to sound strange but my best memory this year is the Sts game.

Ok we lost under terrible circumstances but all week I was excited for the game, there was a crackle in the air at the game, the rugby we played was entertaining and exciting and it felt like we were playing in the big time.

The game mattered and we were the better team fully deserving of a top 4 place but for one moment of concentration lapse by the team.

I look forward to more games that make me feel like that.....with hopefully a better result.