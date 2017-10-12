|
Tough choice but Salford away in the league batch scoring in the last minute then Leeds at home super 8 happy days
Thu Oct 12, 2017 4:06 pm
Yeah, Salford away was special and Batch going under the sticks will live long in the memory.
After that, smashing Wigan in the last game of the season, with Hirst going over to break his duck for Trinity, it was a great end to an excellent season.
Thu Oct 12, 2017 4:40 pm
I got great enjoyment from "nilling" the mighty Wigan yet again, but beating Leeds gave a nice feeling also!!!
Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:58 pm
The obvious ones have been mentioned.
The Leeds game in the S8's was for me the one of the best 80 minute displays this season. Obviously against the team that won the GF weeks later.
The Wigan nilling was brilliant & again we played a great 80 mins, but they weren't playing for much, apart from respect but still it was awesome & for me showed how far we'd moved on, any other year Wigan would have turned up and put 40 on us.
Salford, I wasn't there for but as far as an overall exciting game, with us coming from behind & then nicking it, that's right up there. Someone mentioned the Cas narrow defeat and agree, out of all the games, that had the best atmosphere and was also a cracking game right to the last minute, shame we lost mind.
Other wins that were great were the one right near the start of the season beating Saints away.
The other, which I'm surprised hasn't been mentioned is when we came back from 20 points down against Wigan away in the first half, to come back & go in leading them at halftime. Then we put the finishing touches on them to win 30-42.
Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:08 pm
Shifty Cat wrote:
The obvious ones have been mentioned.
The Leeds game in the S8's was for me the one of the best 80 minute displays this season. Obviously against the team that won the GF weeks later.
The Wigan nilling was brilliant & again we played a great 80 mins, but they weren't playing for much, apart from respect but still it was awesome & for me showed how far we'd moved on, any other year Wigan would have turned up and put 40 on us.
Salford, I wasn't there for but as far as an overall exciting game, with us coming from behind & then nicking it, that's right up there. Someone mentioned the Cas narrow defeat and agree, out of all the games, that had the best atmosphere and was also a cracking game right to the last minute, shame we lost mind.
Other wins that were great were the one right near the start of the season beating Saints away.
The other, which I'm surprised hasn't been mentioned is when we came back from 20 points down against Wigan away in the first half, to come back & go in leading them at halftime. Then we put the finishing touches on them to win 30-42.
Second and third posts.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:18 am
Last home game of the season, putting Wigan to the sword, no pressure, loved it.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:24 am
Had to be Leeds at home - put us back on track after a previous disaster of a game. Also it was a master class in defensive RL and you don't see many of those - finally it set the template for how we played in the middle 8's. For me it was the night this team grew up.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:34 am
Can't decide between Leeds & Wigan in the 8s. Both accomplished performances with superb defence and scintillating attack. Wigan tried to rough us up, but we stood firm and played them off the park.
Next season Anthony England needs Chris Hill type headgear - not a criticism, but he seems to have a lot of knocks to the head and I worry for his future health.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:25 am
vastman wrote:
Had to be Leeds at home - put us back on track after a previous disaster of a game. Also it was a master class in defensive RL and you don't see many of those - finally it set the template for how we played in the middle 8's. For me it was the night this team grew up.
Very well put - I concur.
