The obvious ones have been mentioned.

The Leeds game in the S8's was for me the one of the best 80 minute displays this season. Obviously against the team that won the GF weeks later.

The Wigan nilling was brilliant & again we played a great 80 mins, but they weren't playing for much, apart from respect but still it was awesome & for me showed how far we'd moved on, any other year Wigan would have turned up and put 40 on us.

Salford, I wasn't there for but as far as an overall exciting game, with us coming from behind & then nicking it, that's right up there. Someone mentioned the Cas narrow defeat and agree, out of all the games, that had the best atmosphere and was also a cracking game right to the last minute, shame we lost mind.



Other wins that were great were the one right near the start of the season beating Saints away.



The other, which I'm surprised hasn't been mentioned is when we came back from 20 points down against Wigan away in the first half, to come back & go in leading them at halftime. Then we put the finishing touches on them to win 30-42.