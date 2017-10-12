WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Favourite match of 2017?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Favourite match of 2017?

Post a reply
Re: Favourite match of 2017?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 3:24 pm
cosmicat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 587
Tough choice but Salford away in the league batch scoring in the last minute then Leeds at home super 8 happy days
Re: Favourite match of 2017?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 4:06 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8624
Yeah, Salford away was special and Batch going under the sticks will live long in the memory.
After that, smashing Wigan in the last game of the season, with Hirst going over to break his duck for Trinity, it was a great end to an excellent season.
Re: Favourite match of 2017?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 4:40 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 671
I got great enjoyment from "nilling" the mighty Wigan yet again, but beating Leeds gave a nice feeling also!!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, acko, Big lads mate, cosmicat, Egg Banjo, FickleFingerOfFate, Jizzer, poplar cats alive, ricardo07, sandcat20, Shifty Cat, The Devil's Advocate, trin77, Trinity1315, Upanunder, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, wrenthorpecat and 328 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,0102,48176,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM