Favourite game we won : Huddersfield - a very good game which either team could have won with BJB scoring in the final minutes to draw the game and Williams converting for the win



Favourite game we lost: Opening game vs Hull FC - a close, wet, and muddy game which reminded me of proper winter rugby



Most comprehensive victory: either Leeds or Wigan in the Super 8s, these were both full 80min performances where we totally stopped the opposition from playing. The forwards were dominant and the backs were on fire in both games



Special mention: away at Wigan for coming back from a large deficit to hammer them by the end