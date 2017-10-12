Quite a lot to choose from - and I know many will choose the 38-6 thrashing of the (now Champions) Leeds,but mine was actually this;Wakefield 24 - Salford 2212 - 22 Down with 10 minutes on the clock we looked out of it, but 2 late tries saw us pinch the points.Sam Williams superb touchline kick and Reece Lynes late tackle on Murdoch-Masila made it an 'interesting' end to the game.I remember leaving the game feeling really optimistic about the rest of the season - the lads 'never say die' attitudereally impressed me.Highlights and report of the game here;