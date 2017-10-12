WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Favourite match of 2017?

Favourite match of 2017?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:57 am
Wildthing



Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11410
Location: The City of Wakefield
Quite a lot to choose from - and I know many will choose the 38-6 thrashing of the (now Champions) Leeds,
but mine was actually this;

Wakefield 24 - Salford 22

12 - 22 Down with 10 minutes on the clock we looked out of it, but 2 late tries saw us pinch the points.
Sam Williams superb touchline kick and Reece Lynes late tackle on Murdoch-Masila made it an 'interesting' end to the game.

I remember leaving the game feeling really optimistic about the rest of the season - the lads 'never say die' attitude
really impressed me.

Highlights and report of the game here;

http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/w ... ford/46015
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Favourite match of 2017?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:52 am
normycat


Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2006 8:38 pm
Posts: 669
Wigan away for me . We looked dead and buried after 15 minutes but went on to thrash them
Re: Favourite match of 2017?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:01 am
LyndsayGill



Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1681
normycat wrote:
Wigan away for me . We looked dead and buried after 15 minutes but went on to thrash them


I'd go with that one as well. Went from the depths of despair to the dizzy heights in the space of 80 minutes. I'd always hoped we'd do well this year but this game confirmed with the spirit and attitude the lads showed that we would do well.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: Favourite match of 2017?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:13 am
RWB

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2016 4:02 pm
Posts: 25
Top three for me would be:

Salford away in the league,
the battering of the now champions at home as it was such a dominant display, and
nilling Wigan again for the second time in two seasons.

Salford away pips the others as for me Batch sliding over to seal the win was the moment of the season.
Re: Favourite match of 2017?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:53 pm
metallicat



Joined: Thu Jan 24, 2008 1:29 pm
Posts: 388
Having not attended away at Wigan, and it must have been fantastic to be there , will go with Leeds home.
That's the win in the 8's
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity
Re: Favourite match of 2017?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:56 pm
wakefieldwall


Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 506
Salford at home for the finish.

Leeds at home in the 8s

Enjoyed stuffing Widnes as Magic as well, Chase setting us up nicely for the final try
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, bellycouldtackle, brettoncat, coco the fullback, desmond decker, djcool, Egg Banjo, eric35, Joe Banjo, Kirmudgeonly, metallicat, PHe, polancoboy, RWB, ry21, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Tricky2309, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 297 guests

