If the Giants continue to sign championship players they will soon find themselves there.

Remember when Potter signed a few championship players the comments we got about low expectations. I wonder how the Giants fans feel about signing so many lower league players or is it simply that there aren't many better quality players about now.



How will clubs go on when the two new USA clubs join the competition. It was stated this week that 2019 and 2020 is the time frame for them both to enter. That is about another 50+ current players taken out of the tiny pool of players this competition has to choose from.