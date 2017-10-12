WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Giants confirm Roche

Giants confirm Roche
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:11 am
Johnbulls
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 107
I have to be honest thought this was already done and dusted.Anyway Huddersfield confirm Colton Roche on a 2 year deal.
Re: Giants confirm Roche
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:24 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27380
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Not sure why they signed him tbh. Solid at championship level but SL?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Users browsing this forum: billypop, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, childofthenorthern, Fr13daY, jammle, paulwalker71, Pyrah123, Rarebreed, roger daly, tackler thommo, thepimp007 and 215 guests

