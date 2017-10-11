WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WALES AND GERMANY NAME SQUADS FOR RUGBY LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL

WALES AND GERMANY NAME SQUADS FOR RUGBY LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:31 pm

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0

Wales Dragonhearts – made up of players from their domestic competition - and Germany have named their squads for the international this Saturday at Glamorgan Wanderers, Cardiff (kick-off 3pm).



The sides met in Germany last year, with the Welsh getting home 40-32 in a superb contest.



“It has been a very difficult selection process with everyone putting their hand up,” said Dragonhearts head coach Andrew Thorne. “We had a final session last weekend at Parc Y Scarlets and the effort from all the boys was outstanding.”

Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:44 am
JTCFJG Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:45 am
Posts: 9
This kid is one to watch.
http://www.wolfhuntrl.co.uk
'Great defence, always wins games, y'only have to score one more point than them. If tha does, tha'll win, if that doesn't tha'll lose, learn from it, more than the win last week.'. Peter Fox, 1980.
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 5:21 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4538
Location: Carcassonne, France
I am surprised that Germany didn't recruit more NRL players. Surely star NQ winger Kyle Feldt would have been eligible. He would have formed a potent wing centre combination with James Keinhorst. And Joel Reithmuller has again been allowed to play for Italy, when it is Germany which most desperately needs him. :(
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:55 pm
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 540
Good to see Welshman playing for Wales. All the horse trading over who is eligible to play for whom always reminds me of primary school when Mr Burke would have competitions with each team going by the name of a country.

