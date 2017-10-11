Wales Dragonhearts – made up of players from their domestic competition - and Germany have named their squads for the international this Saturday at Glamorgan Wanderers, Cardiff (kick-off 3pm).The sides met in Germany last year, with the Welsh getting home 40-32 in a superb contest.“It has been a very difficult selection process with everyone putting their hand up,” said Dragonhearts head coach Andrew Thorne. “We had a final session last weekend at Parc Y Scarlets and the effort from all the boys was outstanding.”