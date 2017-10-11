|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8815
|
After watching this I can’t wait for next season! A fully fit Tom Johnstone, Bill Toupou, Ben Jones Bishop, Jacob Miller, a full pre season by Tyler Randel, another year FT on Keegan Hirst, I could go on and on!
It’s a great watch, ok it only shows the good bits but there were loads of them! You have to buy it , enjoy
|
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:55 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 573
|
There were probably only 3-4 games where the team had a mare, the rest of the games were closely fought affairs or we were totally dominant in. Lots and lots of positives to take forward into next year, the biggest for me though is stability. For probably the first time in a very long time we are taking a full squad into pre-season who have almost all already played with each other. We're certainly gong to hace one of the most stable squads in the league
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:06 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4062
|
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
After watching this I can’t wait for next season! A fully fit Tom Johnstone, Bill Toupou, Ben Jones Bishop, Jacob Miller, a full pre season by Tyler Randel, another year FT on Keegan Hirst, I could go on and on!
It’s a great watch, ok it only shows the good bits but there were loads of them! You have to buy it , enjoy
Aye completely agree. On Tyler, just from the bit we saw of him this , that guy looks a player to me that is going to thrive in SL and will complement Woody nicely. Also fingers crossed we get a full season of Tom and Miller, who are both important players for us. Luckily this season and the next we have good backs up for the Wing.
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:47 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26411
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
After watching this I can’t wait for next season! A fully fit Tom Johnstone, Bill Toupou, Ben Jones Bishop, Jacob Miller, a full pre season by Tyler Randel, another year FT on Keegan Hirst, I could go on and on!
It’s a great watch, ok it only shows the good bits but there were loads of them! You have to buy it , enjoy
Some of the tries are stunning why the Sky team insist on saying we lack star players is beyond me. The two tries by BT and the one by BJB were tries scored by star players as simple as that.
However the Johnstone try against Leeds was for me the peach. Only Tom would go for that such is his try scoring instinct. I pray he's lost nothing after his injury because the bloke is a natural - a real star.
I reckon reckon if you did a highlight video of us in SL 1999 - 2016 it would struggle to match 2017 on its own.
That really is a credit to all involved. 2004 was like watching Trinity at their best 2017 was actually like watching another club altogether.
Come on boys you stepped up into the big league this year, don't step back your better than that!
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:59 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6184
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
vastman wrote:
I reckon reckon if you did a highlight video of us in SL 1999 - 2016 it would struggle to match 2017 on its own.
That really is a credit to all involved. 2004 was like watching Trinity at their best 2017 was actually like watching another club altogether.
!
Agreed.
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:00 am
|
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 647
|
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
After watching this I can’t wait for next season! A fully fit Tom Johnstone, Bill Toupou, Ben Jones Bishop, Jacob Miller, a full pre season by Tyler Randel, another year FT on Keegan Hirst, I could go on and on!
It’s a great watch, ok it only shows the good bits but there were loads of them! You have to buy it , enjoy
Has Hirst re-signed. still haven't seen anything to confirm it.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:35 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8815
|
Trinity1315 wrote:
Has Hirst re-signed. still haven't seen anything to confirm it.
Nothing has been confirmed but it was looking likely? He is on holiday at the moment...
|
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:52 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 101
|
some great highlights of a truly great season.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, BigJMolloy, coco the fullback, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, FickleFingerOfFate, JINJER, Jizzer, judge the jules, PopTart, Redscat, Sandal Cat, The Avenger, wakefieldwall, wakeyrule, Willzay and 255 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,650,643
|2,221
|76,296
|4,559
|SET
|