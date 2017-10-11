WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Highlights of the Season DVD


Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:44 pm
After watching this I can’t wait for next season! A fully fit Tom Johnstone, Bill Toupou, Ben Jones Bishop, Jacob Miller, a full pre season by Tyler Randel, another year FT on Keegan Hirst, I could go on and on!
It’s a great watch, ok it only shows the good bits but there were loads of them! You have to buy it , enjoy :)
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Re: Highlights of the Season DVD
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:55 pm
There were probably only 3-4 games where the team had a mare, the rest of the games were closely fought affairs or we were totally dominant in. Lots and lots of positives to take forward into next year, the biggest for me though is stability. For probably the first time in a very long time we are taking a full squad into pre-season who have almost all already played with each other. We're certainly gong to hace one of the most stable squads in the league
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Highlights of the Season DVD
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:06 pm
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
After watching this I can’t wait for next season! A fully fit Tom Johnstone, Bill Toupou, Ben Jones Bishop, Jacob Miller, a full pre season by Tyler Randel, another year FT on Keegan Hirst, I could go on and on!
It’s a great watch, ok it only shows the good bits but there were loads of them! You have to buy it , enjoy :)

Aye completely agree. On Tyler, just from the bit we saw of him this , that guy looks a player to me that is going to thrive in SL and will complement Woody nicely. Also fingers crossed we get a full season of Tom and Miller, who are both important players for us. Luckily this season and the next we have good backs up for the Wing.
Re: Highlights of the Season DVD
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:47 am
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
After watching this I can’t wait for next season! A fully fit Tom Johnstone, Bill Toupou, Ben Jones Bishop, Jacob Miller, a full pre season by Tyler Randel, another year FT on Keegan Hirst, I could go on and on!
It’s a great watch, ok it only shows the good bits but there were loads of them! You have to buy it , enjoy :)


Some of the tries are stunning why the Sky team insist on saying we lack star players is beyond me. The two tries by BT and the one by BJB were tries scored by star players as simple as that.

However the Johnstone try against Leeds was for me the peach. Only Tom would go for that such is his try scoring instinct. I pray he's lost nothing after his injury because the bloke is a natural - a real star.

I reckon reckon if you did a highlight video of us in SL 1999 - 2016 it would struggle to match 2017 on its own.

That really is a credit to all involved. 2004 was like watching Trinity at their best 2017 was actually like watching another club altogether.

Come on boys you stepped up into the big league this year, don't step back your better than that!
SUPPORT SWAG...

