Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:35 pm
Anyone know it theres going to be a summer bash next season, with the likes of Toulouse and Toronto i cant see the crowds to make it worth while
Re: Summer Bash
Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:59 pm
We wont be in it either
Re: Summer Bash
Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:40 pm
How come maurice
Re: Summer Bash
Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:59 pm
Replacing someone in SL - probably Wigan or Leeds! :wink:
Re: Summer Bash
Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:02 pm
Salford possibly facing serious problems which could lead to then losing sL status
