Summer Bash
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:35 pm
westleighjim User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 28, 2013 4:31 pm
Posts: 157
Anyone know it theres going to be a summer bash next season, with the likes of Toulouse and Toronto i cant see the crowds to make it worth while
Re: Summer Bash
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:59 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15956
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
We wont be in it either

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, Bigtimeleigh, brooklands tap room, deepuspannus, Draexnael, Genehunt, Leythersteve, Montyburns, REDWHITEANDBLUE, scrum, takethetwo and 385 guests

