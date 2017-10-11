WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toovey In The Bag

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Toovey In The Bag

Post a reply
Toovey In The Bag
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:25 pm
iseeyoujerryjerry Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:25 pm
Posts: 26
Signed a two year deal... not sure if this is good news or not tbh
Re: Toovey In The Bag
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:31 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 839
If true and he is totally committed to doing two years then good news.
If it is two years of being connected to every job that comes available then no thank you.
Unless he has signed knowing he isn't coaching in the third tier for two years.
Re: Toovey In The Bag
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:32 pm
iseeyoujerryjerry Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:25 pm
Posts: 26
woolly07 wrote:
If true and he is totally committed to doing two years then good news.
If it is two years of being connected to every job that comes available then no thank you.
Unless he has signed knowing he isn't coaching in the third tier for two years.


It seems to tie in with the majority of signings so makes sense in that respect. I'd be surprised if we end up in League One next season.
Re: Toovey In The Bag
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:47 pm
melly88 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 13, 2011 10:50 pm
Posts: 505
Location: Milton Keynes
Where have you heard/seen this??
Re: Toovey In The Bag
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 11:17 am
Pyrah123 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 17, 2016 2:36 am
Posts: 22
melly88 wrote:
Where have you heard/seen this??

Wondered this too

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, beefy1, Bicesterbull, Bramley Dog, bullinenemyland, bullpower2014, Bullsmad, dr_noangel, Fr13daY, Google [Bot], iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, paulwalker71, phillgee, Pumpetypump, Pyrah123, roger daly, Scarey71, SCONE, scorchingdick, Stul, Surely not and 204 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,8122,26676,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM