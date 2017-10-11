If true and he is totally committed to doing two years then good news. If it is two years of being connected to every job that comes available then no thank you. Unless he has signed knowing he isn't coaching in the third tier for two years.
If true and he is totally committed to doing two years then good news. If it is two years of being connected to every job that comes available then no thank you. Unless he has signed knowing he isn't coaching in the third tier for two years.
It seems to tie in with the majority of signings so makes sense in that respect. I'd be surprised if we end up in League One next season.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.