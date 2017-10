hally's hot air wrote: I haven't made that jump as of yet but i'm getting closer! signing up 2 tongan props after the world cup might swing it for me though

Come on Hally. We've all got to share the suffering!You can't leave us to deal with all the anguish and pain on our own!Pop to Nando's on the way to the ground, have yourself a decent pint, and back our opponents at Ladbrokes and you've got it cracked. If the Dons win you'll be happy and if they lose you'll be rich!