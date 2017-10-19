Stand-Offish wrote: Ray Green has been associated, man and boy, with the Dons' since 1961.

That is 25 years before I even started watching.

Ray will still be involved match days he tells me, still be the man on the mike for the halftime draw.

I will be pushing up daisies in the not too distant future.

So I am bloody well gonna be a supporter in the time left to me.

If Ray can ... I can.

He makes me feel ashamed to be a moaner ... and I like being grumpy!

I've known Ray and his family for the best part of 25 years now (played rugby with both his lads at School as well, which makes me feel a bit old too), and his emotion where the Dons is concerned is never to be underestimated. Hes a guy that has had a massive impact for the club despite never having pulled a shirt on in anger in the first team. I know the backroom staff are often underrated and left by the wayside, but Doncaster RLFC would be a far poorer club without Ray and Jackie and their family involvement.Someone needs to bottle the enthusiasm they have for the game at all levels (Ray can often be found on a touchline somewhere cheering his grandson on), and sell it on, as they'd be onto a winner.I've lost count of the times over the last few seasons where I've come to a matchday feeling down and not really up for a game, but, 30 seconds with Ray can put a smile on your face, and for that, I'm pretty thankful.